  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

SIT to probe into irregularities in AP State Beverages Corpn Ltd

SIT to probe into irregularities in AP State Beverages Corpn Ltd
x
Highlights

The State government on Wednesday issued orders con-stituting a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into irregularities and corruption in AP State Beverages Corporation Limited between 2019 and 2024.

Vijayawada : The State government on Wednesday issued orders con-stituting a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into irregularities and corruption in AP State Beverages Corporation Limited between 2019 and 2024.

As per orders issued by Chief Secretary K Vijayanand, S V Rajasekhar Babu, Commissioner of Police, NTR Police Commissionerate, Vijayawada. will be the head of SIT. Other members of the team include L Subbarayudu, SP, Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force, Tirupati, Kolli Srinivas, Addl Superintendent of Police, RV & EO, Ongole (Vigilance & Enforcement Department), R Srihari Babu, Addl Superintendent of Police, CID, AP, Mangalagiri., P Srinivas, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Dhone (L&O), Nandyal district, K Shivaji, Inspector of Police and Ch Na-ga Srinivas, Inspector of Police.

The SIT shall function under the control, supervision and directions of the Director General of Police, CID. The SIT may coopt any officer from any Department of Government of Andhra Pradesh for the purpose of investigation and concerned department of the Government shall depute such officer to SIT, for the time period, as is requested by SIT.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick