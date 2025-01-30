SITAM confers merit awards on students

Vizianagaram : Satya institutions conferred awards meritorious awards on the students. Speaking on the occasin, Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi, secretary and correspondent of Satya group, said that they would always support students and encourage them in all aspects. “We offer equal opportunities to all our students to enable them to realise their true potential and achieve success against all odds in their professional life,” she said.

Faculty members were also recognised for their outstanding achievements like Doctorate, patents and different courses were also presented the awards .

Jhansi Lakshmi congratulated the students for their exceptional performance. She commended their perseverance and commitment to academic excellence and bringing great pride to the institute.

Dr M Sashibhushana Rao, director, appreciated the students for their outstanding achievement and assured them of continuous support. He urged them to use their knowledge and skills for betterment of the society.