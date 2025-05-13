SITAM launches ‘E-GAME’ book

Vizianagaram: E-GAME, a specially edited book to learn English with fun is unveiled at SITAM College, Vizianagaram on Monday.

The book E-GAME (English Grammar Access Made Easy) presents an innovative, structured, and engaging methodology for mastering English grammar. Centred around the acronym SVAPTIPS—Sentences, Verbs, Articles, Parts of Speech, Tenses, Interrogatives & Imperatives, and Punctuation—the book simplifies foundational grammar. It also includes advanced concepts, question banks, language games, riddles, and original techniques such as Exclunym, Versonym, Factonym, SLING, EITHER, or Spell Spreads, all designed to make learning enjoyable.

Prof. G S N Raju, Vice Chancellor of Centurion University, lauded the book’s creative approach and stressed the global importance of English proficiency. He described author R U Narasimham as a “Man of Wisdom” for his dedication to linguistic innovation.

Dr Botsa Jhansi Lakshmi, Secretary & Correspondent of SITAM, emphasized the universal need for English in today’s world and urged the author to ensure the book remains accessible and affordable for students from all backgrounds.

Dr Jayasuma, Registrar of JNTU-GV, Author R U Narasimham, SITAM Director Dr Majji Sashibhushana Rao, Principal Dr D V Ramamurthy, Sri Sirela Sanyasi Rao, Editor & Publisher of Visakha Samskruti magazine have attended the programme.