Sitarama Kalyanam held in spectacular way

Anantapur: Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam was held in a spectacular way in Anantapur on Sunday on the occasion of Sri Ram Navami.

District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar V along with his spouse participated in the celestial wedding conducted at Sri Sitarama Temple in Krishna Kalakshetram, by Anantapur Revenue Society, Revenue Association, and the Revenue Sports and Cultural Association.

Later, Tirtha Prasadam was distributed.

The Collector extended Sri Ram Navami wishes to the people of the district.

Tahsildar Harikumar, members of Anantapur Revenue Society and Revenue Association, Revenue Sports and Cultural Association Kullayappa, Gouni Sanjeeva Reddy, Hari Prasad Reddy, Diwakar, Bharat, Sanjeeva Rayudu, and others participated in this programme.

Meanwhile in Puttaparthi, Sri Rama Navami celebrations organised at Prasanthi Nilayam on Sunday were a visual delight. The holy shrine of Sri Sathya Sai Baba was beautifully adorned with colorful lighting and decorations.

Sitarama Kalyanam was performed solemnly near Baba’s Maha Samadhi with rituals including Ganapati Puja, Navagraha Puja, and the sacred Mangalyadharana amid Vedic chants. Devotees, both from India and abroad, flocked in large numbers to witness the divine event.

Members of Sri Sathya Sai Trust offered silk garments to the deities.