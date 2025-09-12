Situation is currently under control, says Min Narayana

Vijayawada: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development P Narayana assured residents on Thursday that the government is committed to providing excellent medical care and support to those affected by diarrhoea in New Rajarajeswari Peta area of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation’s 57th Division. He emphasised that the situation is currently under control and that all patients are in stable condition.

Accompanied by Government Whip and Vijayawada Central MLA Bonda Umamaheswar Rao, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner HM Dhyanachandra and NTR District Medical & Health Officer (DM&HO) Dr M Suhasini, the Minister visited New Rajarajeswaripet in the 57th Division, the area affected by the outbreak.

Narayana inspected the health camp set up locally at Care and Share High School, interacted with patients undergoing treatment, and encouraged them. Later, he also visited the victims admitted to the New Government General Hospital (GGH) and enquired about the food they had consumed and the sources of their daily drinking water.

Speaking to the media at the GGH premises, Minister Narayana revealed that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu personally enquired about the situation and instructed him to ensure better treatment for all the victims. “As soon as the cases were reported, municipal, medical and health officials, along with public representatives, responded immediately,” he said. Currently 48 patients have been receiving treatment, while 54 have already been discharged.

Preliminary tests of drinking water samples by the municipal corporation indicated no bacterial contamination. However, authorities are examining the possibility of drainage water mixing with drinking water pipelines. As a precaution, the fresh water supply has been temporarily stopped, and the residents of New Rajarajeswari Peta are being supplied water through tankers and bottled mineral water.

Later, Minister Narayana held a review meeting with NTR District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha, Municipal Administration Director P Sampath Kumar, Public Health Department Engineer-in-Chief Prabhakar, VMC Commissioner Dhyanachandra, and corporation engineers. He issued directions to take immediate corrective measures and ensure such incidents are prevented in the future.