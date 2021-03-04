Sivaratri Brahmotsavams take off on a grand note in Srisailam

Kurnool: The 11-day Sivaratri Bhramotsavams started on a grand note at Srisailam temple here on Thursday. Early in the morning, the utsavams were started according to Agama Sasthras. Temple EO K S Rama Rao, stanacharyas, archakas, veda pundits and officials entered into yagasala where Veda Swasthi was performed by conducting Chaturveda Parayanam.

Stanahcaryas recited Bhramatsa Sankalpam wishing the well being of the human beings on the earth.

Punyaha Vachanam was organised for growth and development of people. Chandeeshwara puja was conducted wherein special prayers were offered to Chandeeshwara. At Kankana Dharana the EO tied threads to his wrist. Following Kankana Dharana, Rutwigwaranam was performed.

On this occasion Ankurarpana and Dwararojana were also conducted. Ankurarpana as part of which some sacred soil is collected from a specific place on the temple premises and brought yagasala, is an important ritual in Brahmotsavams.