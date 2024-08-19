Six arrested in Hosur murder case

Pathikonda (Kurnool district): Pathikonda police on Sunday arrested six persons, including two minors, accused in a murder case.

Briefing the media here on Sunday, Pathikonda DSP Srinivasa Achari said that V Srinivasulu, resident of Hosur village under Pathikonda police station, was hacked to death on August 14. He was TDP senior leader and ex-Sarpanch. He worked hard for the victory of TDP candidate KE Shyam Kumar in 2024 general elections.

The DSP said that Gudise Narasimhulu, ex-service man and resident of same village, could not digest the growing fame of Srinivasulu and wanted to eliminate him. Narasimhulu, along with his two associates Boya Ramanjaneyulu and Pulineni Hari Krishna, contacted contract killer Vadde Narasimhulu. As per their request, Vadde Narasimhulu accepted the deal for Rs 10 lakh and took Rs 50,000 as advance.

In the early hours of August 14, Vadde Narasimhulu, Vadde Kashinath and Yerukali Vamshi attacked Srinivasulu with rods and knives, who died on the spot.

Police took up investigation and arrested all the accused near Pucchakayalamada cross. They also seized one motor bike, one iron rod and a knife. Of the six accused, Vadde Kashinath and Yerukali Krishna are minors. They were produced before the court for initiating further action, the DSP informed.