Six held for posing themselves as IT officers in Nellore district

The incident took place in the Nellore district center where the locals caught a gang posing as IT officers and created a ruckus by entering a gold jewelery shop. Thieves who planned for a theft at Lavanya Jewelers on Kakarlawari street were sent behind bars.



A gang of about 6 members came in car and entered the shop pretending to be IT officials and threatened to show the transaction books of the shop. Although the owner tried to show them, they ignored and wrapped the 12 kg gold in the shop.

As the owner was suspicious for the way the IT officials behaved and got suspicious and locked them in a room and complained to the third town police, who arrived there arrested the gang members. The accused were shifted to the police station.