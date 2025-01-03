Six-lane access-controlled highway to gain momentum

Visakhapatnam: In a major step to accelerate infrastructure development, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways sanctioned Rs 963.93 crore for the construction of a six-lane access-controlled highway in Andhra Pradesh.

With Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari posting the announcement on ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday, the construction of the six-lane access-controlled highway, connecting the Anakapalli-Anandapuram NH-16 corridor to Sheela Nagar Junction on NH-516C in Visakhapatnam district is all set to gain momentum.

Spanning close to 12.66-km, the much awaited project begins at the eastern side of Sabbavaram village and concludes near the GAIL office along the existing port road at Sheela Nagar Junction.

Elaborating about the project, the Union Minister further posted on the ‘X’ stating, “This corridor will ensure seamless cargo evacuation by eliminating traffic interferences and effectively segregating Sheela Nagar –Anandapuram traffic, significantly enhancing connectivity to the Visakhapatnam Port and improving logistical efficiency.”

The construction of the 12.66-km stretch would provide a great relief to iron out traffic bottlenecks along the Anakapalli to Sheela Nagar stretch.

Once the project shapes up, heavy vehicles would be routed along the stretch, easing the traffic to a substantial extent.