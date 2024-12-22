Skater Jessy Raj to receive Child Award from Prez

Guntur: Three years of rigorous training and stellar performance in inline skating by Matrapu Jessy Raj not only earned praise from her opponents and sports lovers but also got her National Child Award -2025. Jessy Raj will receive the award from President Droupadi Murmu on Republic Day 2025.

Talking to Hans India, the 14-year-old Jessy said she was now getting ready for the World Skating Championship competitions to be held next year. She said she is honing her skills and win laurels for the country. The World Skating Championship is held once every two years. Jessy said she recently won a silver medal in Solo Dance at the 62nd National Roller championship. Talking about the World Oceanic Roller-Skating Championship, where she bagged the gold medal, the young Skater said the tournament began on June 13 at the TSB stadium in New Zealand. It was organised under the name of the Pacific Cup Artistic Open Invitational Competition, with players from Australia, Brazil, China, Ireland, Japan and New Zealand participating.

Expressing her gratitude to her coach Simhadri, she said she has been training since 2020 and goes to Vizag to undergo coaching during holidays. Jessy during her short sports journey has bagged fifty medals at district, state, national and international levels competitions and brought laurels to Mangalagiri of Guntur district.

Jessy also won a silver medal in Solo Dance at the 62nd National Roller Skating Championships. She said her parents Matrapu Suresh and Radha’s encouragement gave her necessary strength and motivated her to put in best of her efforts. She said she was happy that she brought good name not only to her parents but also to the country.

According to Jessy, her responsibility has now gone up much more and she needs to put greater efforts for the World Skating Championship to be held next year. Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu congratulated the young prodigy saying, “It is a moment of immense pride for Andhra Pradesh that Mangalagiri’s talented skater has been chosen for the National Child Award 2025. Her dedication has brought great honour to our state and will be an inspiration for young athletes.”