Skill Development Centre to come up in Nellore

Nellore: A Skill Development Centre is going to come up at the Government ITI in Venkateswara Puram shortly and the district administration had allocated 5.04 acre of land for construction of the centre. It may be recalled that the state government had proposed to construct such 30 centres across the state with Rs. 856.62 crore.



The district officials are planning to start construction and it is planned to train up around 22,000 candidates per annum in the centre to meet the local industrial needs.

Earlier, the AP Assembly had passed a Bill on July 25, 2019, allocating 75 pc quota for locals in private industrial jobs. But the skills among the educated in rural areas are not up to the mark for providing jobs in the industrial units and other organisations.

The people who hand over their lands for the development of industries in the region will be given the first preference while providing employment.

The state government had proposed to start a full-fledged Skill Development Centre in the district headquarters for providing need-based skills to the jobless. DRDA, AP State Skill Development Corporation take up the training activities jointly identifying the local needs.

As part of the efforts, officials are now collecting the details of the students from SSC to graduation/postgraduation level; technical, professional, and other courses in the district. They roughly estimated that there are around 3.50 lakh unemployed youth in the entire district. Government ITI in Venkateswara Puram area is having a huge chunk of vacant land and also connected to the polytechnic and ITI colleges for any support and suggestions on the technical courses. Officials are planning to accommodate at least 30,000 unemployed youngsters in the local industries and other units.

In fact, the Covid pandemic worsened the situation of employees in the industrial units and there has been a severe shortage. Since the Minister for IT and Industries M Goutham Reddy is from the district, he is keen on starting the Centre soon.