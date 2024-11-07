Skill development centres in Auto Nagar assured

Vijayawada : Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath has assured that he would try to set up skill development centres in the Industrial Auto Nagar to help the technicians to upgrade their working skills and technical knowledge. MP Sivanath met Auto Nagar Technicians Association leaders at his office in Guru Nanak Colony here on Wednesday. He assured them that he would contact the companies like Ashok Leyland, Tata Motors, Bharat Benz, Mahindra and others and request them to train the technicians of Auto Nagar with the technical experts.

He suggested the technicians hone their skills and upgrade their knowledge to meet the requirements of the automobile companies and vehicle service centres. Technicians’ association president Gandham Venkateswara Rao, secretary Shaik Dastagiri, treasurer M Rammohan, electrical workers association vice-president K Anjaneyulu and others met the MP at the latter’s office.