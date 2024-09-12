Live
- Scholarships for Students
- Sardar Sarovar Dam releases 2,45,000 cusecs of water due to heavy rains in upstream areas
- Najmul Hossain Shanto to lead 16-member Bangladesh squad for India Test series
- District Collector Orders Millers to Supply 40 Metric Tons of Rice Per Day to FCI for Next 20 Days
- Survey Reveal 67% of Youth Experience Hopelessness, with Academic, Career Pressures; Only 15% Seek Help
- Tamil Actor Jiiva's Luxury Car Wrecked in Kallakurichi Accident
- GCCs projected to create up to 28 lakh jobs in India by 2030
- Dyson Announces Badshah as Dyson OnTrac™ Headphones Ambassador for India
- TDP allocated with new office allocation in New Parliament
- Ananta Lakshmi Engineering College gets autonomous status
Just In
‘Skill development helps women gain self-employment’
Highlights
Women empowerment can be achieved only through skill development making them stand on their own legs, said RASS director V Nagaraju.
Tirupati : Women empowerment can be achieved only through skill development making them stand on their own legs, said RASS director V Nagaraju.
He was speaking at the conclusion of the training programme organised by RASS in Karakambadi on Wednesday. Nagaraju said RASS has taken up the training of women in various trades including tailoring, embroidery and also providing financial support through banks to the trained women for self employment. Economic development of the women alone ensures their empowerment, he said.
Canara Bank manager Siddu, Jana Sikshana Samsthan director Mohan, Sudhakar Reddy, Ramesh Reddy, Subbarathnam, Nithyasudha and SHG members were present.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS