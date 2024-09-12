  • Menu
‘Skill development helps women gain self-employment’

Highlights

Tirupati : Women empowerment can be achieved only through skill development making them stand on their own legs, said RASS director V Nagaraju.

He was speaking at the conclusion of the training programme organised by RASS in Karakambadi on Wednesday. Nagaraju said RASS has taken up the training of women in various trades including tailoring, embroidery and also providing financial support through banks to the trained women for self employment. Economic development of the women alone ensures their empowerment, he said.

Canara Bank manager Siddu, Jana Sikshana Samsthan director Mohan, Sudhakar Reddy, Ramesh Reddy, Subbarathnam, Nithyasudha and SHG members were present.

