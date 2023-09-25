  • Menu
Skill Development Scam case: Babu’s bail petition hearing underway in ACB court

Highlights

CID's lawyer filed a counter to the bail petition filed by Chandrababu's lawyers. However, the ACB judge objected to this counter. Ordered to make changes and file the counter again

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam Party chief and former chief minister Chandrababu Chandrababu's bail petition is being investigated in the ACB court. CID's lawyer filed a counter to the bail petition filed by Chandrababu's lawyers. However, the ACB judge objected to this counter. Ordered to make changes and file the counter again.

The inquiry was adjourned after giving some time for this. After that the ACB judge will investigate again. Meanwhile, the authorities have submitted the report of the two-day custody to the court in a sealed cover. A petition was filed to hand over Chandrababu to custody for another five days.

