Skill devpt key to survival of traditional crafts: Gurumoorthy

Tirupati: TirupatiMP Maddila Gurumoorthy said that skill development is essential for traditional occupations to survive in the present market. He was speaking after inaugurating a 90-day skill development programme on Kalamkari art at his native Mannasamudram village in Yerpedu mandal of Tirupati district on Friday. The training programme is being implemented under the aegis of NABARD through the Tirupati-based organisation Rural Education and Action for Change (REACH). The MP said the objective of such programmes is to strengthen traditional handcrafts and help artisans adapt to changing times. He said artists must regularly update their skills to remain relevant in the market. Around 5,000 artisans in and around Srikalahasti depend on Kalamkari for their livelihood. With global markets changing rapidly, he stressed the need to focus on new designs, colour combinations and improved quality.

The MP said there is strong demand for handloom products and organic colours in countries such as the United States and Europe. He advised artisans to treat Kalamkari not as casual work but as a serious art form, with each product created responsibly as a piece of art. Gurumoorthy said efforts are being made to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs to facilitate international exhibitions, conferences and visits by foreign delegates. He revealed that discussions were held with Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekharan to take Kalamkari to global markets as an Indian brand, and the Tata Group responded positively to ensuring fair value for artisans’ work.

He called upon artisans to work together and build a strong Kalamkari ecosystem, stating that financial self-reliance will help improve family stability and children’s education and urged the trainees to make full use of the opportunity provided through the programme.