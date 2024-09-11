SKR college achieves top rankings

Rajamahendravaram: Sri Kandukuri Rajyalakshmi (SKR) Government Women’s Degree College in Rajahmundry has earned notable recognition in the Education World Rankings for Non-Autonomous Colleges. The institution was ranked 5th in Andhra Pradesh and 71st nationwide.



College principal Dr P Raghava Kumari highlighted that the college has been delivering high-quality education for over fifty years and continues to meet the educational needs of its students. With a strong faculty team and robust infrastructure, the college stands out as one of the premier institutions in the country.

The vice principal, KS Ratna Kumar, along with faculty, students, and staff, celebrated this significant accomplishment with great enthusiasm.