Slight tremors felt in Nellore, Kadapa

Nellore/Kadapa: Upland mandals in Nellore and YSR districts experienced slight tremors in the wee hours on Wednesday.



Marripadu, Duttaluru, Vinjamuru, and Varikuntapadu mandals of Nellore and Vidyanagar, Chinnakesampalli and other villages of Badvel mandal also witnessed tremors.

Tremors occurred in the early hours for 3-5 seconds at various places in Nellore at around 5 am and people ran out of their houses with fear. Some people explained that material arranged in racks and shelves was displaced and moved with sound and they identified it as if it was due to tremors.

People from Badvel area said they witnessed slight tremors at 5.20 am and took shelter outside the houses. After a few minutes, the situation became normal. Revenue officials said they had not received any complaints on loss of property or lives due to the tremors.

It may be recalled that the areas have been witnessing slight tremors for the last three years due to a tectonic fault at Chakalikonda in Vinjamuru mandal and it has been causing sporadic shocks. Scientists from the NGRI also visited the places and conducted studies. They, finally, announced that they are only slight tremors and people needn't worry about them as they don't cause any severe damage.