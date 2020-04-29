Slums in Andhra Pradesh are turning as epicentres for COVID-19

Amaravati: Slums have been turning as epicentres for the spread of COVID19 in Andhra Pradesh. Majority of the cases have been reported from the slums in the urban areas including Kurnool, Nandyala, Srikalahasti, Nellore, Ongole, Narasaraopet, Guntur, Vijayawada and other parts of the State. Containing the spread of the virus in these areas is essential now.

For instance, more than 200 out of total 343 coronavirus positive cases reported from the urban slums in Kurnool district. In fact, the Kurnool is leading in the coronavirus outbreak in the entire State. More than 22 cases confirmed from Budhavarapeta, around 20 at Gani Galli Street, more than 15 at NR Peta, 13 at Peda Padakana, more than 10 at Kummari Street, 8 at Medari Street, more than 5 at Chittari street and between 7 to 10 at Bandi Metta in Kurnool urban limits alone. The congested areas witnessed the highest number of COVID cases, observed S Ravi, a resident from Kurnool town.

It is almost the same when it comes to the Guntur, the second leading district in the State. More than 20 cases have been confirmed from Kummari Bazar in the city. Like that the cases spread widely in the areas like Sangadigunta, Anandpet, Nallacheruvu and other areas. Here also the streets are very congested and people are forced to live in small houses. Even the houses were also constructed in a congested manner. In addition, the majority of the houses were constructed on occupied lands due to poor financial conditions of the families.

PV Ramesh, Additional Chief Secretary to AP Chief Minister, tweeted, "In the days ahead, the biggest challenge would be the management of COVID19 spread in the slum areas. People living in slums are already socially distant; the right question to ask: how do we ensure physical distancing in the slum areas?".

Reacting to his tweet, Raj Devarakoda said, "Our entire urban infrastructure is ill-equipped to handle this and the city makers in the slums never count".

Speaking to this correspondent, an officer in the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department at Secretariat observed that, every time the urban planners just take decisions to address the problems on a short term basis. But, there must be a proper urban plan, which should give a permanent solution.

Majority of slum dwellers constructed their houses on 50 to 100 Square Yards, observed R Venkata Narayana, a resident at Guntur city. He also said that the narrow roads, unhygienic conditions also contribute to more diseases, not only the spread of coronavirus.