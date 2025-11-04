Small Earthquakes Felt in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, No Damage Reported

A small earthquake took place in Alluri Sitharama Raju, Andhra Pradesh at 4:19 a.m. It was 3.7 in magnitude and 10 km deep.

People in Visakhapatnam felt a light shaking. No one was hurt and nothing was damaged.

Later, a small earthquake hit Vijayapura, Karnataka at 7:49 a.m. It was 2.9 in magnitude and 5 km deep.

Some people felt mild shaking. No one was hurt and no buildings were damaged.

Experts said these quakes were normal and not dangerous.

Authorities checked and confirmed everyone was safe.



