Smart rice cards distributed in Anantapur city
Anantapur: The government has supplied 6,57,248 QR code-based smart rice cards to Anantapur district, according to Joint Collector Shiv Narayan Sharma.
On Monday, the distribution process was formally launched at Ashok Nagar in Anantapur city. The JC personally distributed new smart rice cards to the beneficiaries at their doorsteps through ward and village secretariat staff. Speaking on the occasion, Sharma stated the distribution drive began simultaneously across all mandals in the district on Monday and emphasised that cards are being delivered directly to households by staff members of the respective village and ward secretariats for the convenience of cardholders.
The Joint Collector instructed urban tahsildars and civil supplies deputy tahsildars to oversee smooth and hassle-free distribution of the cards.
He advised cardholders to make effective use of the smart rice cards for availing government welfare schemes.