Socio-cultural factors behind child marriages

Anantapur-Puttaparthi: Despite increasing school enrollment and increasing number of girls pursuing education, child marriages are still taking place. Surveys and statistical figures suggest that what is being reported is only a tip of the iceberg.



During the past five years, 1,425 cases of child marriages were reported from the united Anantapur district. In 2020, 130 cases were reported, while in 2021, the figures jumped to 200 child marriages. Out of 63 mandals, these child marriages in 22 mandals are rampant.

So far in 2024, as many as 100 child marriages in Anantapur and 50 marriages in Sri Sathya Sai district were reported.

Bhagyamma, mother of a 10-year-old girl, says that it is hard to protect the girls in these days and marriage is the only solution. She felt that the minimum age for marriage for girls should be lowered to 16 years.

Human and Natural Resource Development Society (HANDS) has been working with Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) of Women and Child Welfare department for eradication of child marriages and teen-age pregnancies through its project dubbed as ‘Girls Advocacy Alliance’. Speaking with The Hans India, project coordinator Kondappa said that he received as many as 130 complaints from 10 mandals in the district including Gooty, Guntakal, Tadipatri and other mandals relating to plans to perform child marriages from anonymous people and in a few instances from child brides, who did not like to get married but pursue education beyond tenth grade.

The girls, who complained to the tollfree number, were aged between 13-15 years. ICDS authorities have foiled most of the marriages, who are authorised to stop the marriages.

When asked the reasons for the parents to perform their daughters marriage aged below 18 years, Kondappa said there are several compulsions like insecurity of girls, as most of the parents leave their girls at home alone from morning to evening, making them vulnerable to sexual exploitation. Financial problem also another reason.

Kondappa stated that India stands first among the top 10 countries where child marriages are rampant. He said that hundreds of girls are still not attending schools in Anantapur district. People can complain on child marriages to tollfree number 1098.