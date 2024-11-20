Solar Energy Promotion: Five model villages to be developed in Sathya Sai dist

Puttaparthi: District Collector T S Chethan has called for spreading awareness among people on the Central government’s scheme ‘PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana’ for setting up domestic rooftop solar plants. Addressing a meeting of NREDCAP officials here on Monday, Collector Chethan said that massive awareness should be created for setting up rooftop solar plants to enjoy subsidised power supply at the domestic level.

The scheme was launched in the country on February 15, 2024 with a target to benefit 1 crore families in the financial year 2024-25. The objective is to supply 300 units of power free of cost to the beneficiary family.

Under the scheme, the beneficiary will get Rs 78,000 subsidy which is 40 per cent of the scheme cost.

A model solar village will be developed by NREDCAP. As many as 5 model solar villages will be developed for villages with a minimum of 5,000 population. Active SHGs will be involved in the implementation of the scheme.