Somasila, Kandaleru reservoirs receive steady inflows

Nellore: Here is good news for farmers of the district as Somasila and Kandaleru reservoirs are receiving heavy inflows following government releasing Krishna water from Srisailam dam in Kurnool district and Pothireddy Padu head regulator in YSR district.

According to the official sources, Somasila reservoir is receiving around 20,000 cusecs of water. The water has reached 39 tmcft in the reservoir on Tuesday against total capacity of 78 tmcft.

Officials are expecting the inflows for another 4 days. On the other side, the water level has reached 14 tmcft in Kandaleru reservoir against the total storage capacity of around 63.50 tmcft.

The release of water brought cheer to farmers of Nellore district as they hope that they would get water for agriculture operations in rabi season.