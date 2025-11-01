Live
Somasila' receiving heavy inflows
Nellore: Following registration of very to very heavy rains in the upper lands due Montha Cyclone, Somasila reservoir in Nellore has been receiving heavy flood waters on Friday.
To avoid inundation of surrounding villages, the administration is letting out about one lakh cusecs of water into Pennar river, which is already in spate. Due to this, floodwater entered areas like Jakirhussain Nagar, Kissan Nagar and Janardhan Reddy Colony in the city on Friday.
MA&UD Minister P Narayana spoke with the officials through teleconference and directed them to shift people living in low lying areas under the purview of Pennar river to nearby rehabilitation centers at once.
It may be recalled that both Somssila and Kandeleru reservoirs, which are life lines of farming community, have almost touches their full reservoir level due 78 tmcft and 64 tmcft respectively due to incessant rains that were occurring for the last couple of weeks in the district.