Somasila water to be supplied for agriculture operations

Nellore: Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy has said that he would initiate steps for supplying Somasila waters for agriculture operations in Velpulagunta village very soon. The Minister has distributed NTR SSPs to the beneficiaries at Velpulagunta village of Ananthasagaram mandal on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister has said that it was proposed to supply Somasila waters for 1,000 acres through Somasila North Feeder Canal(SNFC) by constructing Lift Irrigation Scheme(LIS) as consent procudures are under progress. While saying that farmers have been suffering to secure the water for several years because Velpulagunta is last village in Ananthasagaram mandal and also totally drought-hit area.

The minister said that he has already discussed the matter with the consent higher authorities as it is expected government would sanctioned necessary funds very soon.

On this occasion, the Minister has laid foundation stone for construction of Protected Drinking Water Scheme (PDWC) with Rs 31 lakh under Jal Jeevan Mission(JJM), and construction of Ganesh Temple with Rs 20 lakh, and inaugurated the cement toad with Rs 11 lakhs in the village. DRDA PD Nagaraja Kumari, Atmakur RDO Pavani and others were present.