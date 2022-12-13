Somaslia reservoir receives an inflow of 27,000 causes due to floods cause by heavy rains

Amid heavy rains falling in many districts of Andhra Pradesh due to Cyclone Mandous, the flood flow continues to the Somasila reservoir with 27,000 cusecs of flood water coming from above and 28,000 cusecs of water is being released downstream from this reservoir through Penna. The Somasila Reservoir, which has a full water storage of 77.98 TMCs, is currently filled with water storage of 69 TMCs.

In Kandur of Somala mandal of Chittoor district, people are facing difficulties to cross the river. On the other hand, locals rescued the young man who was swept away by the river flow. Farmers are expressing their grief that they have lost their investment due to rains during the harvest season.

The harvested paddy got wet and horticultural crops were also badly damaged, including sorghum, pepper, senna, tobacco.