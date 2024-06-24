  • Menu
Some trains restored by SCR

Highlights

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: South Central Railway has restored some of the 26 trains that were abruptly canceled due to track modernization work on the...

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: South Central Railway has restored some of the 26 trains that were abruptly canceled due to track modernization work on the Vijayawada division. Janmabhoomi Express, Vijayawada- Kakinada Port trains have been restored. Due to the modernization works between Nidadavolu-Kadiyam, the Railway Department has canceled several trains from June 23 to August 11. These include trains like Janmabhoomi, Ratnachal, and Simhadri Express. This caused a lot of concern from the passengers.

The railway officials noticed the rising opposition among the passengers and immediately took measures to prevent the loss. It has been announced that Visakha- Lingampally (12805) Janmabhoomi Express will run as usual from Tuesday (June 25). Vijayawada-Kakinada Port (17257) and Chengalpattu-Kakinada Port (17643) trains have also been restored. It has also been announced that some special trains which are already running will continue for longer.

