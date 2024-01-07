Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy demands govt. to solve Anganwadi workers problems

Former minister and TDP Politburo members Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy visited the initiation camp of Anganwadis who went on strike at the district collector's office for their fair demands and expressed their support. He was accompanied byTDP Nellore Parliament General Secretary Chaserla. Venkateswara Reddy and many TDP leaders.

Speaking on this occasion, Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy said Chief Minister Jagan is s not paying attention to the Anganwadi strike going on indefinitely for 26 days and demanded government should immediately address the just demands of Anganwadis. A special committee should be formed to discuss their problems.

He said Jagan Mohan Reddy today broke his word by saying that as the leader of the opposition, for political gain, he would give an additional thousand rupees to the anganwadis than the salary given by the Telangana government. He said it is regrettable that the Chief Minister does not even spare an hour for the Anganwadi women who are on strike across the state.

"Not only Anganwadi women, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, Sanitation workers in any sector are not happy under YCP rule.

Anganwadi women are the only workers who are deprived of job security, working for less than guaranteed wages," he said.

Somireddy said Anganwadi women used to get a salary of Rs.10,500 during Telugu Desam government. House expenses and prices have increased four times during the YCP regime. Compared to them, the salary of Anganwadis should be given more than 40 thousand.

Jaganmohan Reddy must suffer the consequences if the problems of the Anganwadi women who went on strike with fair demands are not resolved.























