Somireddy dares ministers to quit posts & contest in polls

Nellore: TDP politburo member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy dared the ruling party leaders and ministers from Krishna and Guntur districts to quit their posts and contest in the polls. Addressing media here on Monday, he reminded the statement of revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao that he is ready to resign to his minister post to lead the movement in the state for three capitals.

He said the industrial organisations that planned Rs 2.50 lakh crores worth of projects in Vizag, have gone back after YSR Congress came to power. He said there were around 30 MPs from the state, and they can mount pressure on the Centre for the sanction of a Special Railway Zone for Vizag.

He asked the ruling party leaders to check the status of the three capitals in South Africa and replicate the system in the state too. He said the ruling party leaders were making comments against the capital in which the prime minister participated. He asked them to stop criticism against the Maha Padayatra and said they had not proposed the capital city in the centre of the state, not at Kuppam or Naravaripalli.

He accused ruling party leaders of their involvement in Rs 40,000 crore land scam in Vizag and the British rulers were better than these land looters. He said ministers can resign and conduct a roundtable in Vizag and Minister Roja Selvamani can organise a skit in a popular Jabardast show. TDP national general secretary Beeda Ravichandra was also present.