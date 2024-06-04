Somireddy won from Sarvepalle

Nellore: In a sensational.mover TDP. polit buro member and that party senior leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy won the election against his YSRCP political rival Kakani Govardhan Reddy with the majority of around 15, 895 votes.



According to the final report Somireddy Chandramohan Mohan Reddy got 1,02, 243 votes, while YSRCP nominee Kdkani Govardhan Reddy secured 86, 248 votes.

After two decades Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy get won elected from Sarvepalle assembly segment.

Chandramohan Mohan Reddy who was get won elected from Sarvepalle constituency twice in 1994, 1999 during NTR regime, later continuously defeated in 2004, 2009, 2014, 2019 elections.

Apart from twice(2004, 2019) in the hands of Congress party nominee Adala Prabhakara Reddy, and twice in 2014, 2019 in the hands of YSRCP nominee Kakani Govardhan Reddy from Sarvepalle constituency. Now he has registered massive victory against YSRCP nominee Kakani Govardhan Reddy in 2024 elections.