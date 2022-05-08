Somu Veerraju counters Chandrababu's remarks on alliances, says don't need anyone's sacrifices

Andhra Pradesh BJP state president Somu Veerraju countered TDP president Chandrababu Naidu's remarks that Telugu Desam Party cadre should be ready to make sacrifices and made it clear that it does not need to make sacrifices for family parties. He said they are against corrupt politics and family parties.



Speaking to media in Vijayawada on Sunday, Somu Veerraju said that it is certain that BJP will come to power in AP in 2024 itself. He said the BJP was not ready to notice some sacrifices from now on. He asserted that they want to stay away from corrupt politics and made it clear that their alliance is with the Jana Sena Party. The BJP president said the party has given roadmap to Jana Sena party.

Chandrababu, who recently visited Annavaram in Kakinada district, met TDP leaders and activists on the occasion. He said that there was a need for everyone to unite against the YSRCP government. He called on the TDP cadre to be ready to make sacrifices if necessary. Somu Veerraju countered to Chandrababu Naidu that he did not need anyone's sacrifice.