Somu Veerraju fires on YSRCP govt. alleges filing nominations has become difficult in elections

Andhra Pradesh State BJP president Somu Veerraju flagged off that nominations have become a big issue in the YSRCP regime. They are getting into trouble by making false cases against their supporters who have a chance of winning the election. He was speaking at a media conference at the Vijayawada party office here on Wednesday.

He said that unanimous in elections should take place naturally and incensed that filing nomination has become a big issue in this government.Similar things are happening across the state. The BJP president alleged that the YSRCP government has prepared a log of ten types of cases in the government and distributed them to the authorities to file on those who won't listen to the party cadre.

He further accused that they are focusing on SC, ST cases and opening the Rowdy sheets. He was incensed over the filing cases in the name of illicit liquor and fumed at the government for responding to their complaints. "We have already explained all these matters to Union Minister Kishan Reddy," Veerraju said.