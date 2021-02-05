Somu Veerraju responds on privatisation of Vizag steel plant, says AP BJP is against it

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Somu Veerraju made sensational remarks and clarified that AP BJP was against privatisation of Visakhapatnam steel plant. BJP floor leader Madhav has already met several Union ministers on the issue. However, Somu Veerraju said he was going to Delhi with a BJP delegation on the 14th of this month to meet JP Nadda will brief Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the situation. Somu Veerraju said he would ask the government to reconsider the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam steel plant.

Meanwhile, the Visakapatnam steel plant staff and employees have organised a protest in Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation.

Employees of the company along with activists of the trade unions took out a massive dharna at Ukkunagaram in Visakhapatnam on Friday. The protestors who staged a dharna at steel plant said that they would intensify the stir in the coming days if the government refuses to withdraw the proposal.

It is known that the centre has withdrawn its share of 100 per cent in Vizag steel plant. The central government has also decided to withdraw from Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited and has decided to fully privatise the steel plant, including the management responsibilities. The decision was formally approved by the Union Cabinet.