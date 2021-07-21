Somu Veerraju to meet union ministers in his three-day tour to Delhi, to brief over water row

Andhra Pradesh BJP state president Somu Veerraju has left for Delhi on Wednesday for a three-day tour. Somu Veerraju, who will stay in Delhi for three days, will meet Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Shekhawat and Union Tourism Minister Kishan Reddy.



Somu Veerraju will discuss the water dispute between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana with Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and extend thanks for releasing the Gazette Notification on the Krishna and Godavari projects.

He will present the views of Irrigation experts and engineers to Shekhawat. Similarly, he will discuss Andhra Pradesh's development activities with Union Tourism Minister Kishan Reddy.

The state BJP president will also meet several BJP leaders. However, it seems that the visit will be related to state politics. It is known that Somu Veerraju has recently ruled out the speculations that the BJP will have an alliance with the Telugu Desam Party.