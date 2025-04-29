Son arrested for murder of parents

Vizianagaram: The police in the district have arrested a man for murdering his parents by running them over with a tractor. DSP M. Srinivasa Rao reported that the accused, Pandranki Rajasekhar, was apprehended on April 28 near Chodamma Agraharam Junction by Bhogapuram CI G. Ramakrishna. According to the DSP, the deceased, Pandranki Appalanaidu and Pandranki Jayamma, were residents of Challavani Thota village in Pusapatirega Mandal. They had a son, Rajasekhar, and a daughter, Radha Kumari. Appalanaidu had previously transferred 20 cents of land to his daughter during her marriage, retaining another 70 cents for himself. Burdened by debts amounting to Rs. 12 lakh, Rajasekhar frequently pressured his parents to sell the land. Despite several attempts by village elders to mediate, conflicts persisted, leading to Rajasekhar separating from his parents last year.

Recently, while applying for government aid, Rajasekhar discovered that only 40 cents of the land remained in his father’s name, while 30 cents had been transferred to his sister. This angered him, and he continued to pressure his parents and quarreled with them over the land issue. Even the village elders were unable to mediate the dispute. On April 26, during a heated argument, Rajasekhar, in a fit of rage, used his tractor to chase his parents into a maize field. Intending to kill them, he drove the tractor multiple times through the field, fatally running them over. Following a complaint filed by his sister, Radhakumari, the Pusapatirega police registered a murder case. Bhogapuram CI G. Ramakrishna and his team arrested Rajasekhar, who is now being remanded in custody. DSP Srinivasa Rao praised the efforts of CI Ramakrishna, SI Durga Prasad, and their teams for promptly solving the case.