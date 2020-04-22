Son dies but this Anantapur woman wins Covid 19 battle

Anantapur: She lost her son to the coronavirus but the 85-year-old woman won her battle against the dreaded virus in Anantapur district.

The oldest COVID-19 victim in the state, she was discharged from the district virus hospital here on Tuesday, District Collector Gandham Chandrudu told the press on Wednesday. It was her son who first contracted the coronavirus from a relative who returned from Mecca. He was the first virus patient to die in Anantapur district on April 4.The woman, her grandson (the deceased's son) and their driver tested positive on April 5 and were admitted to the district hospital. She was, however, diagnosed to be "asymptomatic." Two other people from their locality in Hindupur town also tested positive and all five were admitted to the district hospital.

"Though she was asymptomatic, she was admitted to the district COVID hospital because of her age and condition. We conducted two consecutive tests in a 24-hour interval and they turned negative and, accordingly, she was discharged on April 21," Chandrudu said, adding, she was "hale and hearty." Her grandson, driver and the two others were also discharged from hospital.