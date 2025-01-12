Son of soil returns to roots after giving up career

Tirupati: In the quiet village of Seegalapalle in Kuppam mandal, G Krishnamurthy’s life was changed forever by a simple, yet profound observation. Despite leading disciplined and healthy lives, people in his community continued to suffer from severe illnesses. Troubled by this unsettling pattern, he embarked on an investigation that revealed a startling truth that the chemical residues in everyday food were the culprits. This discovery set him on a transformative journey that would not only redefine his own life, but also inspire communities and agricultural experts far and wide.

Raised in a farming family, Krishnamurthy had always been connected to the land. But like many from his generation, he pursued education and a career in Bengaluru, leaving behind his rural roots. Driven by a passion for healthier living, he made a bold decision: He left his urban career to return to his village and embrace natural farming.

The transition was anything but smooth. For seven years, Krishnamurthy worked tirelessly on his modest 3.8-acre farm, experimenting with sustainable practices and overcoming numerous challenges. His perseverance bore fruit, quite literally, as he transformed his land into a model of sustainable agriculture. Today, his name is synonymous with innovation in natural farming, drawing attention from leaders like Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and even international visitors.

He deepened his commitment after training with Subhash Palekar, a pioneer of Zero-Based Natural Farming (ZBNF). Armed with knowledge, Krishnamurthy introduced innovative farming models. His A-Grade Model integrates diverse crops like moringa, banana, papaya and curry leaves alongside indigenous grains such as kumkuma shaali, black rice and brown rice. Another venture, the Any-Time Money (ATM) Model, uses shaded land to grow vegetables like carrots and beans.

These models have not only restored biodiversity but also proven financially viable. With an initial investment of Rs 48,000, the A-Grade Model now generates an impressive Rs 3 lakh annually, while the ATM Model yields Rs 2 lakh with a mere Rs 26,500 investment. Diversified ventures, including desi poultry farming and a Non-Pesticide Management shop, have added to his income, which now ranges between Rs.30,000 and Rs 40,000 monthly. For Krishnamurthy, the rewards go beyond financial success. His family consumes farm-grown produce, free from harmful chemicals. Innovative techniques like Pre-Monsoon Dry Sowing (PMDS) have improved soil fertility and reduced costs, while the return of honeybees and earthworms has turned his farm into a thriving ecosystem.

“Natural farming has not only reduced input costs but also increased my income. If everyone embraces it, we could create a healthier, more sustainable world,” he shared with Hans India. Beyond his achievements, he plays the role of mentor to fellow farmers, sharing his knowledge and techniques to promote sustainable practices. His plans to establish a one-acre fruit orchard underline his commitment to expanding natural farming.