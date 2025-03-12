Sonovision donates Rs 20 lakh for research in Siddhartha Academy

Vijayawada: Managing director of Sonovision Ltd Potluri Bhaskara Moorthy donated Rs 20 lakh for the research facilities in the Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education (SAHE) deemed to be university here on Tuesday. Bhaskara Murthy is an alumnus of Siddhartha Engineering College from 1983 batch. The donation would be utilised to enhance the research infrastructure in the antenna and RF engineering laboratory which would be named after the founder of Sonovision Potluri Janardhana Moorthy.

This initiative aims at strengthening the research and development capabilities of the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering fostering innovation and advancing the technical expertise of students and researchers.

Secretary of Siddhartha Academy of General and Technical Education (SAGTE) Paladugu Lakshmana Rao, Chancellor of Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education KV Chowdary, Vice-Chancellor Prof P Venkateswara Rao, Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof AV Ratna Prasad, Director Prof B Pandu Ranga Rao and Dean Prof D Venkata Rao were also present.