Sonu Sood's life-size poster poured with milk in AP's Srikalahasti, actor replies he is 'Humbled'

The Bollywood actor and multi-talented artist Sonu Sood doesn't need any introduction has been getting applauds from all quarters of society for his relentless efforts to help the needy in the unprecedented times of coronavirus. Right from the outbreak of novel coronavirus in the last year, Sonu Sood has been serving the people by providing medicines for patients, arranging transport facilities to the migrant workers, providing beds, oxygen, etc.



People from all across the country are showcasing their appreciation and thanked him in their respective methods. Recently, the Chittoor district administration also reportedly sought the help of Sonu Sood for oxygen such is the reliability of the actor turned messiah. Meanwhile, the people of Srikalahasti in Chittoor district has set up a life-sized poster of Sonu Sood and poured milk on it as a mark of respect and commencement. Puli Srikanth who headed the event has said that everybody must get inspiration from Sonu Soos in helping others in needy.



The video of it has gone viral on social media and got to the notice of the actor who instantly retweeted the video by writing "humbled".

In Srikalahasti of Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district, @SonuSood's poster was showered with milk as a gesture to thank the man for his relentless effort in helping people during the COVID crisis. pic.twitter.com/wazDKL0o8Q — Filmfare (@filmfare) May 20, 2021





On the work front, Sonu Sood has announced his next new movie titled 'Kisaan', to be directed by E Niwas and backed by filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa. Also, the Tollywood villain will be featured in Chiranjeevi's 'Acharya'.

