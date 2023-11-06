Soon MP Vijaya Sai’s bail will be cancelled: BJP

Tirupati: BJP leaders criticised YSRCP senior leader and MP V Vijaya Sai Reddy for acting low despite representing the Rajya Sabha. Addressing the media here on Sunday, party spokesperson Samanchi Srinivas said that there are 13 charge sheets on Vijaya Sai Reddy and he is A2 accused in different cases. Saying that he is on conditional bail, Srinivas criticised that still Vijaya Sai has been resorting to criticism on others.

‘The CBI has filed a petition saying that the MP was the kingpin in making black money of Jagathi Publications into white. It is for certain that the bail for both A1 and A2 accused will soon be cancelled by the courts. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Vijaya Sai Reddy have to go to Cherlapalli jail,’ he prophesied. The BJP leader criticised that though they have to attend the court on every Friday, they abstained more than 3,000 times till now. He advised the YSRCP MP to learn how to talk about women. BJP leaders K Ajay Kumar and others were present.