South Coastal Andhra to witness heavy rains amid cyclonic circulation

The Indian Meteorological Department said that the low-pressure formed in the Southeast Bay of Bengal has strengthened and said there are indications that it will gradually become severe depression by this evening.



The IMD said it is likely to move north-westwards and come close to the Coastal Andhra-Tamil Nadu coast and intensify into a cyclonic storm on the morning of 8th. It has been clarified that there are indications of severe impact after becoming a cyclone close to the coasts of South Coastal Andhra-Tamil Nadu.

There are indications of moderate to widespread rains in Tamil Nadu, South Coastal Andhra districts and Rayalaseema from the evening of 7th due to the influence of the cyclone in South Coastal Andhra from 8th to 10th.

There is a possibility of heavy rains in Tamil Nadu and south Coastal Andhra especially in Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore districts as well as Tirupati, Chittoor, Kadapa and Anantapur districts.