South India cops to work jointly to check crime

Vijayawada: Meeting of the directors general of police, South Indian states, held on Saturday, decided to work in coordination to combat the crime, preventing peddling of drugs, checking human trafficking, extremist activities, terrorism, fundamentalism, and strengthening coastal security.



Participating in the video-conference, the DGPs have discussed various issues. AP DGP D Gautam Sawang, Telangana DGP Mahender Reddy, Kerala DGP Loknath Behara, Karnataka DGP Praveen S, Tamil Nadu DGP J K Tripathi and DGPs of Pondicherry and Lakshadweep participated in the conference.

Speaking on the occasion, Sawang explained the recently formed Special Enforcement Bureau and its achievements. He said the Enforcement Bureau has seized 20,000 kg ganja in seven weeks and been successfully preventing illegal trade in sand and liquor.

He said liquor smuggling from Karnataka and Telangana into Andhra Pradesh was going on and it would be checked.

The DGPs also decided to exchange information to nab the notorious criminals and to check the crimes. The senior IPS officers discussed other current issues.