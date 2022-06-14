Southwest Monsoon hits Andhra Pradesh, rains to lash for three days in Rayalaseema

The southwest monsoon hits Andhra Pradesh and will expand to a few more districts in the state in one to two days. The Meteorological Department has forecasted light to moderate rains with thunder and lightning in some parts of the coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema till Friday due to the effect of southwest monsoon. The climate in the state has cooled due to the influence of low pressure basin along with the entry of monsoons.



Krishna, Eluru, Parvathipuram, Annamaiah, Chittoor, Tirupati, Nellore and Guntur districts have already received moderate rains in the last few days. The monsoon entered Kerala May 29 this year and expected to hit Rayalaseema by June 4. However, it was delayed due to lack of speed in the progress of monsoons. Although the monsoon extended to Tirupati by Monday, there was no rain in some parts of the south except in northeastern India.

Widespread rains are expected during the monsoon season this year. It is said that there will be abundant rains in all parts of the state this time and it is likely to rain well from two to three weeks this month. North coastal Andhra will receive highest rainfall during the southwest monsoon season usually in June and July while Mid-coastal districts are expected to receive heavy rainfall in July and August, while South Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall in August and September.