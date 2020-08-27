Sowing of Sona Masoori gathers pace in Kurnool

Kurnool: With the availability of sufficient water due to recent rains, the sowing of Sona Masoori (Kurnool Sona) has gathered pace in Kurnool district.



The district is famous for its two unique varieties, one is Banginapalli mangoes, the King of Fruits and the famous Kurnool Sona (Sona Masoori) rice variety. During every kharif season, the rice variety is widely cultivated in the district under various water bodies. The food cooked out of the Kurnool Sona is very soft and spongy. Three years ago, the Chief Minister of Kerala P Vijayan on learning about the uniqueness of rice variety asked to export the rice variety, during a press meet, said the then Deputy Chief Minister K E Krishna Murthy.

The rice variety, Kurnool Sona in other terms is also known as BPT 5204. This variety has great demand in the country and abroad as well. Kurnool Sona is particularly cultivated in black soil which is suitable for good yields. The total extent of cultivated area in the district is 6,22,921 hectares.

Of the total extent, Kurnool Sona is now being cultivated in an extent of 71,358 hectares and the remaining area is cultivated with various crops like, Jowar, Bazra, Maize, Foxtail millets, Red gram, Green gram, Black gram, Horse gram, Groundnut, Sesamum, Sunflower, castor, Soyabean, Chillies, Onion, Cotton, Turmeric and other crops. The farmers of Nandyal, Allagadda and Nandiko tkur will cultivate the crop to a larger extent. The Kurnool-Cuddapah (KC) canal and Tungabhadra River is the main water resource for raising the crop. Due to abundant receiving of rains, almost all water bodies are brimming with water. The crop yielding duration is three months and would be harvested in the last week of December or in the first week of January.