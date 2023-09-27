SP appreciates cops, swimmers for saving nine lives

Bapatla: Bapatla SP Vakul Jindal advised the police personnel to perform their duties with dedication and inspire others. The SP appreciated the police, marine personnel and yard swimmers who saved nine people from drowning in the sea during the Ganesh Nimajjanam and presented them with commendation certificates at the district police headquarters in Bapatla on Tuesday.

On September 21, a group of devotees from Chilakaluripet of Palnadu district came to Vadarevu of Chirala for the immersion of Lord Ganesha. Four women in the group lost control and were swept into the sea while they were taking a bath after the nimajjanam. The marine and civil police personnel immediately jumped into the sea and rescued the women who were washing away due to powerful tides.

On Sunday evening, around 20 people from Yanamadala village of Pattipadu mandal in Guntur district came to the Suryalanka beach for the immersion. While they were taking bath, five people started to drown in the sea, but the police staff and trained swimmers there jumped into the sea and saved their lives.

The SP specially congratulated the civil police, marine personnel and trained swimmers including, Inspector G Subbarao of Suryalanka Marine PS, Inspector K Srinivasa Rao, in-charge SI P Subbarao, constables A Naresh Babu, S Chiranjeevi, home guard V Pothuraju of Kothapatnam Marine PS, head constable M Pothuraju of Bapatla Rural PS, constable P Venkatarao of Karlapalm PS, and swimmers at Suryalanka beach Kokkiligadda Subbarao, Kokkiligadda Nageswara Rao, Kokkiligadda Ajay and Kokkiligadda Mastan for saving the lives of people with their quick response, and presented them with the certificates of commendation.

Speaking on the occasion, SP Vakul Jindal said that they are taking strong measures for the protection of the people at the Suryalanka, Vadarevu and Ramapuram beaches in the district. He said that trained swimmers have been deployed along the coast, while the marine and civil police officers and personnel are constantly patrolling and alerting people through the public addressing system from time to time. He advised the tourists not to cross the red flags or not to go deeper into the sea than the distance suggested by the police, as mostly the people in the deep sea are swept away by the tides.

Bapatla DSP T Venkatesulu, Suryalanka Marine Inspector G Subbarao, Kothapatnam Marine Inspector K Srinivasa Rao, DSB Inspector Srinivas and other police personnel participated in the programme.