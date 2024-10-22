Live
- Devastating Blow to Humanity
- Weather Update: Rain Forecast for North Coastal Andhra as Low Pressure System Strengthens
- Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala Begin Wedding Festivities
- Durgabai Deshmukh Renova Cancer Centre Pioneers HIPEC Surgery in East Hyderabad, Offering Hope for Rare Cancer
- The Raja Saab: Prabhas' Stylish New Look Revealed Ahead of Birthday Surprise
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today hikes, check the rates on 22 October, 2024
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today hikes, check the rates on 22 October, 2024
- Gold rates in Delhi today hikes, check the rates on 22 October, 2024
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today hikes, check the rates on 22 October, 2024
- What does China want from next American President?
Just In
SP assures all help to martyrs’ families
Additional SP DV Ramana Murthy has paid rich tributes to the fallen police personnel in their fight against anti-social elements, Maoists and terrorists.
Anantapur: Additional SP DV Ramana Murthy has paid rich tributes to the fallen police personnel in their fight against anti-social elements, Maoists and terrorists.
Addressing the police personnel and the families of police martyrs at police conference hall here on Monday, Additional SP Murthy praised police martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for people’s safety and for upholding the law. Stating that their loss is painful both for their families and the department, he assured that the government will surely come to the aid of martyrs’ family members. He also promised to make all efforts to get all the benefits due from the government to the family members including compassionate appointments.
SP P Jagadish said today’s programme was arranged to interact with the family members of the martyrs to know about their welfare or problems if any, assuring that welfare of police family members is their top priority. He instructed police personnel to coordinate with the family members and bring to his notice unresolved problems if any.