SP assures all help to martyrs’ families

Anantapur: Additional SP DV Ramana Murthy has paid rich tributes to the fallen police personnel in their fight against anti-social elements, Maoists and terrorists.

Addressing the police personnel and the families of police martyrs at police conference hall here on Monday, Additional SP Murthy praised police martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for people’s safety and for upholding the law. Stating that their loss is painful both for their families and the department, he assured that the government will surely come to the aid of martyrs’ family members. He also promised to make all efforts to get all the benefits due from the government to the family members including compassionate appointments.

SP P Jagadish said today’s programme was arranged to interact with the family members of the martyrs to know about their welfare or problems if any, assuring that welfare of police family members is their top priority. He instructed police personnel to coordinate with the family members and bring to his notice unresolved problems if any.