SP assures redressal of public grievances

Puttaparthi: District Superintendent of Police S Satish Kumar assured that all grievances submitted via Public Grievances Redressal System (PGRS) will be thoroughly investigated and resolved legally.

On Monday, he chaired a grievance redressal session at district police office, receiving 85 petitions on issues like civil disputes, property matters, family quarrels, marital conflicts, and cybercrimes.

Showing empathy, SP Kumar personally approached elderly and differently-abled petitioners to hear their concerns.

He directed police officials to conduct prompt, fair inquiries and ensure swift resolutions per legal guidelines.

Emphasising priority for complaints from women, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities, he instructed officers to act proactively. SP Satish Kumar assured timely justice and accountability throughout investigations. Legal Advisor Sainath Reddy, DCRB CI Srinivasulu, CI Suresh, and other police staff attended, reinforcing the administration’s commitment to transparent and efficient grievance redressal.