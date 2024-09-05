SP emphasises road safety for auto drivers

Ongole : Prakasam district superintendent of police AR Damodar urged the auto drivers to adhere to the road safety guidelines and traffic rules strictly.

Addressing auto drivers at the Police Kalyana Mandapam here on Wednesday, he highlighted the importance of responsible driving to reduce road accidents and ensure smoother traffic flow.

He interacted with auto drivers, understanding their concerns and the challenges faced by commuters. He emphasised the need for auto drivers to prioritise their safety and the safety of passengers by following traffic rules and regulations. The SP informed that all auto drivers must possess a valid registration certificate, driving license, insurance, and pollution control certificate.

He said that the drivers should wear uniforms and treat the passengers with respect. He warned that drivers should avoid reckless driving, using mobile phones while driving, driving under the influence of alcohol, and overloading, and park their autos only in the designated areas to avoid obstructing traffic.

He said that each auto must have a police identification number and radium stickers. He advised the drivers to hand over any lost items found in their autos to the local police station.

He announced that strict action will be taken against drivers who violate traffic rules, behave rudely towards passengers, or engage in any illegal activities.

He emphasised the importance of community cooperation in preventing road accidents and crimes. He urged the citizens to report any suspicious activity to the police through Dial 112/100 or the police WhatsApp number 9121102266.

The programme concluded with the SP administering an oath to the auto drivers, reaffirming their commitment to road safety.

The Ongole DSP R Srinivasa Rao, SB Inspector Raghavendra, Ongole traffic CI Panduranga Rao, One Town CI Nagaraju, taluk CI Ajay Kumar, and other were present.

