SP Fakirappa commends aspirants who fared well in competitive exams

Anantapur: The study centre-cum-digital library launched by SP K Fakirappa is yielding good results.

Students, who availed the library resources and also the expert guidance are performing well in competitive examinations. As many as 94 candidates, who wrote the examination for police constables preliminary test have performed well in preliminary event and related tests.

Besides, 3 candidates, who attempted bank examinations, has secured jobs. In the Group 1 examinations, three candidates fared well and got selected for main examination.

Similarly, in UPSC-2022 Civils exams, one candidate got qualified for preliminary test. SP Fakirappa congratulated the candidates, who fared well in different examinations and wished them a bright future.