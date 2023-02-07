  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

SP Fakirappa commends aspirants who fared well in competitive exams

SP Fakirappa speaking at a meeting to congratulate the candidates, in Anantapur on Monday
x

 SP Fakirappa speaking at a meeting to congratulate the candidates, in Anantapur on Monday

Highlights

The study centre-cum-digital library launched by SP K Fakirappa is yielding good results

Anantapur: The study centre-cum-digital library launched by SP K Fakirappa is yielding good results.

Students, who availed the library resources and also the expert guidance are performing well in competitive examinations. As many as 94 candidates, who wrote the examination for police constables preliminary test have performed well in preliminary event and related tests.

Besides, 3 candidates, who attempted bank examinations, has secured jobs. In the Group 1 examinations, three candidates fared well and got selected for main examination.

Similarly, in UPSC-2022 Civils exams, one candidate got qualified for preliminary test. SP Fakirappa congratulated the candidates, who fared well in different examinations and wished them a bright future.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X