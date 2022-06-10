SP flags off awareness rally on helmet usage

Vizianagaram: Superintendent of police M Deepika said that every two wheeler riders should wear helmet to protect themselves from road accidents. On Thursday, she flagged of a rally at fort junction to sensitise public over the importance of wearing helmets. "Around 40 vehicular have been killed in road accidents, because they did not wear helmet and we are here to sensitise the public over the importance of helmets. The rallies would be undertaken in mandals also. The helmet would protect the lives of the rider and it would be a great support to the family members too. Later, the SP received 200 number of traffic stoppers (Barricades) which were donated by the Tirumala hospitals. She said that barricades would help the vehicular to control the speed and to provide significant information on that particular area. She said that the barricades would be utilised all over the district. P Tirumala Prasad, DSPs Trinath and others participated in the programme.